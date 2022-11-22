Version 1.2.0: ENDLESS MODE +more

Hello everyone, this will likely be the biggest update for ICEwall to come, I have now finally added an Endless Mode, which seems to have been the most requested feature for the game. In addition there are a tons of fixes and tweaks, and also some other new stuff!

ENDLESS MODE, endless procedurally generated levels. This mode only features drafting and one difficulty. New enemies will also appear in this mode, look out for the blue ones!!! Also has a leaderboard.

New achievements for endless mode, this will be the only time I add more achievements, so that completionist don't have to worry for more to come there.

New Super Disc power up: "Ninja Star".

Improved "Tortoise" and "Brute" power ups.

Upated Leaderboards to now show top 30 instead of just top 10.

Added two new settings options: V-Sync on/off and capped FPS to 60 or off. Please note, if V-Sync is toggled on, as by default, this should normally override FPS to match your monitor.

Some minor optimization implemented.

DEMO DISABLED, I was very conflicted wheter or not to disable the demo, and decided to indeed disable it. The demo is very far behind in terms of features, bug fixes and polish, and I feel it gives a very lacking impression of the full game in it's current state. It's also a lot of work to update it. Since I have also started to discount the game more, it will be easier for people to try it out in the future at a low price ;)

If you like the game, tell your friends about it and write a review, it helps a ton. Good luck users!