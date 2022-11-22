 Skip to content

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel update for 22 November 2022

Support "Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL" for Steam Awards 2022 "GAME OF THE YEAR"!

Build 9993830 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
The Steam Awards are now open for nominations!
We are very happy and grateful that "Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL," which is basically free to play, has been enjoyed by so many players.
With gorgeous 4K graphics, engaging sound, and an unrivaled depth of gameplay with over 10,000 cards to choose from, we promise to continue to provide the best playing experience for Duelists around the world.
Please vote for "Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL" for "GAME OF THE YEAR" in the Steam Awards 2022!

