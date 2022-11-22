Aquamarine: Explorer's Edition is here!!

We're going to keep this quick because today is a busy day, but yes... Team Moebial is thrilled to announce that Aquamarine: Explorer's Edition has finally arrived!

We've spent the better part of 2022 working on this game-changing update for all the players that have stuck with us from the beginning and for those who haven't yet discovered our hand-drawn alien ocean. Since the game first released, you've all given us a lot feedback, reported a ton of bugs, and shared some amazing suggestions and requests, and we've been listening and taking notes the whole time. Aquamarine: Explorer's Edition is the result of that process.

We like to think of this as Aquamarine v2.0: We took all of your favorite parts from the game and made them better, improved the aspects that were lacking, and also added in a ton of new features and accessibility options that we've wanted to have from the start. You can check out more about the updates here, or just download the game and see for yourself. :)

And here's a list of a few accessibility features and options now in Aquamarine.

All game controls are accessible on screen during gameplay

Playable entirely via mouse or gamepad

Extensive, replayable tutorial w/ option to repeat instructions

Visual indicator for interactable objects

Tool-tips for in-game controls

HUD size options

Multiple difficulty options, including a "story mode" that removes death and enemy damage

Supports windowed mode

Particle amount options

Screen shake toggle

Grid shape toggle

Cursor speed controls for gamepad

Music & sound FX volume controls

All options settings carry over between saves

Distinct sound & music cues for objects and events

Controls & UI elements are large and well spaced out

No information is conveyed only through color

That just about covers everything. We're so thrilled for you to dive into this new version of Aquamarine, and we really hope you enjoy what we've done.

Please take a second to give us a review (or update your review) once you've spent some time with the Explorer's Edition. We always love hearing your comments and feedback!

🌊👁🌐

- Team Moebial