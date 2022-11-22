11/22/22 - Chaos Chain Update 1.5.0

Chaos Chain

Salutations, dwellers...

Hey guys!

Here is the next update for the game. This one is to go along with the giant update from yesterday. It addresses a few small bugs, adds the hit type system to combat, and rebalances some stuff now that more options for progression and customization are added. Check out the change log below!

Please note that these changes are not in any particular order.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed Shoot Hydra Fully Auto skill saying its target was 3 enemies instead of 1

Fixed Eye Lighters Flash ability saying it targeted only 1 enemy instead of all

Changes & Additions:

Physical attacks now have 4 different levels (Graze: x0.5, Regular: -, Solid: x1.5, Critical: x2 or x3 if you have the world modifier for it)

Physical attacks that DEAL DAMAGE and are NOT CRITICALS (Separate roll for crits) will now roll a random number to see if the attack was a grazed, regular, or solid hit

Added combat popups for grazed and solid hits

Reduced the price of Zeal, Voodoo, Twitch, and Grace narcotic drugs

Reduced price of Shortcut and essence medical drugs

All prices of firearms and ordinance have increased by 5

All prices of firearms and ordinance with burst and automatic capabilities have increased in price slightly (6 for burst, 9 for auto)

All grenades and explosives have increased in price by 10 (Except 40mm grenade ammo)

40mm grenade ammo has increased in price by 4 (8 for specialized rounds)

Other general balances to the in game economy

Eye Lighters skill cost increased to 20 MP instead of 15

Medtech Stabilize and Treatment skill costs have increased by 5 AP each

Smoke Discharger skill cost increased to 20 AP instead of 15

Reduced the amount of Condition recovered from resting slightly (Intended to make food items a bit more useful)

Base daily limit for winnings from playing Verge is now 350 instead of 500.

High Roller no longer gives unlimited gambling capacity, it just further increases your daily limit by doubling the capacity (Max is 1300 with the Jackpot modifier active)

44 Magnum ammo weapons now all do +1 damage, but the cost of the bullets have increased

Updated enemy stats if they use 44 Magnum ammo

Selling items is now for only 40% of the base cost instead of 50%

A few other quick tweaks and changes

Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter so I can fix them. The update will be available shortly.

For more info on the game, visit the store page below!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1536730/Chaos_Chain/

If you have questions, concerns, or requests, please visit the official Chaos Chain Steam Forums or join the official Discord Channel!

That's all for now, enjoy!

-Corrosion ːCStudiosː