Let it rain

Changelog:

-Added weather

-Improved sky & lighting

-Added togglable dynamic time of day

-Added option to choose time of day in photo mode

-Improved handling

-Improved 3rd person camera

-New loading screens

-Fixed track builder camera jittering bug after test drive

-Various fixes & improvements

New weather controls allow precipitation and wind adjustments, when you want to turn your driving experience into pain. You can also let the RaceLeague gods control the conditions and choose random weather.

You can now also let the time of day pass on their own by toggling dynamic time of day.

Temperature adjustment remains locked for the time being, expect it to unlock in the near future.

Weather controls are not available in multiplayer yet.

Development focus will now be on some Track builder fixes & improvements, along with some optimizations.

After that it's time for daily & weekly online events and a new vehicle.

Thank you for the continuous support.