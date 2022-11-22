Nominate Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous for a Steam Awards 2022

Hello, crusaders!

This year has been eventful for us so far. We’ve released 3 DLC, a number of major updates, and summarized our work on Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous during the first year since launch with the Enhanced Edition. We’ve also kept learning how to make our game better and how to make our internal processes better. Right now, we are working on the 4th DLC for Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, and still plan to release a number of updates until the end of this year.

If you like what we’ve been doing and where we are going, you can nominate Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous for the Labor of Love Steam award! It will make our Pathfinder team so happy!

Your support made this game possible, and it still means everything to us.

Thank you for staying on Golarion!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1184370