Assetto Corsa Competizione update for 22 November 2022

VOTE FOR ASSETTO CORSA COMPETIZIONE IN THE STEAM AWARDS 2022

Last edited by Wendy

Sim racers, we need your support! The Steam Awards 2022 are now LIVE and we need your help.

Please consider voting for Assetto Corsa Competizione in the category for Labor of Love.

THE LABOR OF LOVE AWARD
"This game has been our for a while. The team is well past the debut of their creative baby, but being the good parents that they are, these devs continue to nurture and support their creation. This game, to this day, is still getting new content after all these years."

SAVE IN THE STEAM AUTUMN SALE
What's more, Assetto Corsa Competizione is part of the Steam Autumn Sale! Enjoy 70% off Assetto Corsa Competizione and up to 60% off DLC packs. Time to head trackside if you haven't already!

Changed depots in ks_physx branch

Assetto Corsa Competizione Content Depot 805551
