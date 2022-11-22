Nominate GTFO for ”Best Game You Suck At”

Last time we were nominated for “Best Game You Suck At” for the Steam Awards at the Early Access release we were beaten by Apex Legends. We need to fix this. Not only is the game still brutally challenging in its full release, but everyone that has played GTFO knows that this is our category and here is why:

Rundown 7.0 - Rise statistics

Success rates of total expedition attempts

A1 - 38,65%

B1 - 19,63%

B2 - 21,84%

B3 - 18,47%

C1 - 9,48%

C2 - 16,81%

C3 - 8,56%

D1 - 9,44%

D2 - 10,85%

E1 - 5,72%

To prove our point even further, this is Professor Scaler, a prominent top-tier GTFO community member with 1500+ hours in the game. Still dying.

In this Phase 2 of GTFO, we are adding back all the old Rundowns so you can suck at more content than ever before. Nominate us now!