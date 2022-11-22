 Skip to content

Battlefield™ 2042 update for 22 November 2022

Battlefield 2042 – Season 3

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Out now, Battlefield 2042 – Season 3: Escalation lets you call the shots on a new map with railgun tech, Vault weapons, and more. Deploy as new Specialist Zain and flush out enemies with his Airburst Launcher.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1517290/Battlefield_2042/

Changed depots in eacc_patch branch

Battlefield™ 2042 Depot - Content Depot 1517291
Battlefield™ 2042 Depot - en_US Depot 1517293
Battlefield™ 2042 Depot - de_DE Depot 1517294
Battlefield™ 2042 Depot - fr_FR Depot 1517295
Battlefield™ 2042 Depot - it_IT Depot 1517296
Battlefield™ 2042 Depot - ko_KR Depot 1517297
Battlefield™ 2042 Depot - es_ES Depot 1517298
Battlefield™ 2042 Depot - zh_CN Depot 1517299
Battlefield™ 2042 Depot - zh_TW Depot 1635824
Battlefield™ 2042 Depot - ru_RU Depot 1635825
Battlefield™ 2042 Depot - ja_JP Depot 1635826
Battlefield™ 2042 Depot - pl_PL Depot 1635827
Battlefield™ 2042 Depot - ar_SA Depot 1635828
Battlefield™ 2042 Depot - pt_BR Depot 1635829
Battlefield™ 2042 Depot - es_MX Depot 1696392
