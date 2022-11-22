1.3 - Content Update 3

Hello hello everyone! Got a smaller content update for you guys today. Hope you have fun and I wish you all a happy holiday season!

*I also have an update for the future of SotH that you can read down below.

New Maps

2 new maps for you guys! Hope you're not afraid of spiders.

Nest

Canyon

Localization

Translations have been added for the following languages:

French

Portuguese - Brazil

German

Spanish

Simplified Chinese

If you have any feedback on the translations feel free to start a thread on the forums or on the discord!

Save System Fixes

Steam cloud saves are now active

Backups of your save are now created automatically on startup. Corrupted save files should now be a thing of the past.

General Adjustments

You are now much more likely to get a hellement tier up option in endless mode.

Chaos breaches in endless mode now only offer souls and blessings if you've reached a point where there are no more any tiles left to create new hellements.

Attempting to restart the game from the defeat menu now prompts you for confirmation.

Shrine of Greed's gold generation speed no longer takes more than 3 seconds.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where Sniper Spirit's "Shield Breaker" ability would reduce damage against enemies with negative armor.

Fixed an issue where Explosive Spirit's "Meteor Radius" buttons would not properly disable.

Fixed a visual bug where hovering over the wind tile would show incorrect values for the slow effect's duration.

Fixed a bug where purchasing Laser Spirit's "Level Up" upgrade would not count towards his resale amount/soul value stat.

Fixed multiple issues with checkpoints on Sloth/Pride shrines.

Shrine of Sloth no longer petrifies Laser Spirit if a clone is placed next to the shrine.

Fixed an issue where placing a Spirit would reset Explosive Spirit's meteor radius if Explosive was affected by Divine Spirit's "Clairvoyance" upgrade.

The Future of SotH and Hippo Rider Games

Finally I'd like to update you guys on my plans for the future. I had originally planned on giving the game an expansion with new Spirits, maps, and mechanics sometime next year. Unfortunately I've come to the decision that that will no longer be happening. A couple months ago between update 1.1 and 1.2 I went through a period where I was heavily burnt out on development, and as a result it became very difficulty for me to even open up Unity and get any sort of work done. Even this smaller update had me dragging my feet to get to the finish line.

Instead I'm looking towards starting a brand new project using everything I've learned over the past year and a half of developing SotH. I've been playing around with lots of new interesting ideas that have rekindled a lot of the excitement I used to have with game dev. It won't be another tower defense but I have feeling that it's in a genre that a lot of you are interested in.

*Note that I will still be updating the game to fix bugs and any issues that arise.

Thank you all for your continued support and I wish you all a happy holidays!

-Paolo