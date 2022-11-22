Autumn 2022 Sale and Updates

Greeting Agents, and welcome to update 2456! We've got some new changes along with a sale, so stick around to find out more!



Steam Autumn Sale

We've got a lot to be thankful for this autumn, so as a token of our gratitude, grab a copy of Intruder for 50% off from now until November 29! You'll also be able to once again unlock some seasonal items including hats and sprays for the duration of the sale, so gather your friends around for some sneaky stealthy fun!

New Additions

This update is focused on player feedback! You spoke up so we listened and put in some of the most requested changes.

"Why can't the Bloon Cam look up or down?" - Our engineers have added auxiliary motion capabilities allowing the Bloon Cam to tilt down in order to read notes or take pictures of prone enemies.

"I don't like red, can I have a blue dot or a green dot instead?" - Sure thing, use the new color picker in the menu to select any color you want for your red rainbow dot sight!

"I don't find mortars very useful, can they get a buff?" - Our Explosive Technicians have devised a new mortar shell that leaves a trail, and explodes with deadly power in order to make the mortar feel like a more useful weapon.

"My computer has trouble running the game, how can I make it run smoother?" - The post effects setting has been split into multiple categories allowing you to customize performance and presentation to your liking!

"Is there any way for an activator to start some sort of countown on my custom map?" - Activator delays have been addedto the mapmaker so you can add a delay before activating whatever activity your activator activates.

"Can you add more items for the Item Cache?" - New Manta skins and red dot sights have been added to the regular loot pool on level up! You'll have to play in game (or watch the video above) to find out what's new!





Mountainside

If new mortars didn't get you excited to play Mountainside, these changes will!

Visual Upgrades - Mountainside looks better than ever with new booths, cubicles, doors, and shadows!

Time of Day - We have added a sunset option to the existing day and night variants of Mountainside, and each variant has a 33% chance of being selected at the start of each round!

Bugfixes

No need to call the exterminator as these bugs have already been squashed!

Tricky Terminals - Should now behave correctly and have a proper model with collision.

Airborne Agents - Players should no longer be flung into space when colliding with another player at the start of a match.

Shield Strats - You can no longer duplicate the shield in your inventory, and couches have been fixed to prevent dropped shields from falling through.

Inventory Improvement - Optimizations have been made to the inventory so now a certain someone can enjoy looking at their hundreds of Santa Hats...

Super Swap - Package swaps can once again be done through the window of Oceanside's basement package room!

Lame Ladder - An unintended jump from ground level to the roof ladder on Mountainside has been patched out.

Pots & Pans Party - Pots and pans on Oceanside now make noise when shot.

##### DiD yOu KnOw ThAt!? You can stick an explosive charge AND a laser sensor to the same Bloon Cam to create a rig in an otherwise un-riggable location!

Thanks again to all the dedicated agents of Secret Base Alpha who tirelessly test these updates before they are ready to go live. As usual, drop into our Discord server at https://discord.gg/superbossgames for more about updates and development as well as info about events and tournaments! Stick around for a bit and you can join Secret Base Alpha too, we'd love to hear what you think!