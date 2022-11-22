 Skip to content

Total War: WARHAMMER III update for 22 November 2022

Get up to 75% off the Total War: WARHAMMER trilogy during Autumn Sale

Share · View all patches · Build 9993562 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

THE STEAM AUTUMN SALE!

The Steam Autumn Sale is happening now! From today through November 29th, score up to 75% off the Total War franchise!
 
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1142710/Total_War_WARHAMMER_III/
→ _And on Total War: WARHAMMER III DLC_

https://store.steampowered.com/app/594570/Total_War_WARHAMMER_II/
→ _And on Total War: WARHAMMER II DLC _

https://store.steampowered.com/app/364360/Total_War_WARHAMMER/
→ _And on Total War: WARHAMMER DLC _
  


##### 🕙 Sale ends Tuesday, November 29th @ 10AM PT/6PM GMT  
`````` For the latest news and announcements, don't forget to visit our official social channels.

[Steam Discussions](https://steamcommunity.com/app/1142710/discussions style=button) [Twitter](https://twitter.com/totalwar style=button) [Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/TotalWar/ style=button) [Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/totalwar/ style=button) [Discord](https://discord.gg/totalwar style=button) ```

Changed depots in burdock2 branch

View more data in app history for build 9993562
exe_win Depot 1142711
data Depot 1142712
dandelion (1374300) Depot Depot 1374300
