Autumn Sale 2022

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone!

The Steam Autumn Sale starts today! Hadean Tactics will be 25% off until November 29th. It's another good opportunity to grab the game on the discounted Early Access price before 1.0!

We are working hard on the Warlock update, and it's getting ready to be released soon. As we stated before, besides the new Hero, his cards and playstyle, it will feature new units, new game modes, the event revamp with 40+ new events, and more.

If you can't wait until the update is officially finished, you can play it right now in the game's beta branch.

In the beta, we have added an in-game report tool that allows you to send feedback directly from inside the game, so if you encounter anything during your runs or have any comments, just press F9 to access it.

You can also join our Discord if you want to chat about it directly with us or with other awesome folks who enjoy the game.

We will post the update announcement date here soon, so keep an eye out!

Thank you all so much for your continued support and love! ❤❤❤

Happy Autumn!

Cheers!

Doug & Lili @ Emberfish Games