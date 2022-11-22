New update of the Siege of Brimir with major focus on performance and stability.

I updated the game to Unreal Engine 5.1 and that bring really a boost in performance, you will see the game run smoother and while I have been playing I did not get any crash yet.

Due to the update to Unreal Engine 5.1 the buoyancy system is not working correctly so I disabled the SEA arena temporarily and I made the boats to be static in the Conquest mode.

This is a temporary solution until I upgrade to a better water system with much more better visual quality and with a better buoyancy system as well.

Another nice addition is the jetpack soldiers. They have a laser weapon and they will be able to follow you in the air. I will implement different levels from them so this is the most basic one with just a gun and low life. Later more advance soldiers will come.

But that is not all, I also added a Defense character attribute, this attribute will make you improve the character feeling of power. It goes from 10 to 300 and it represents the minimum damage that you will have to suffer in order to get knocked out. So If you want to fight against stronger enemies it is recommended that you improve this attribute at least a few times.

Other fixes and features included in this version: