Tiny Tactics, Depths Rising

The dead have started energizing the land, transforming it and opening up previously locked away areas and potential. Explore a new Biome with many updates and improvements to existing systems.

With the initial release of Tiny Tactics, as players from around the world started playing and experiencing it, a vision of an improved game immerged out of all the feedback received. This update is a step towards that vision. This required some units to be removed, but expect their possible return at some point in a future update. This, and the tweaking of existing units should go a long way to balancing out the experience, reducing randomness and adding more predictability.

New:

New Beach Biome with 12 new levels and 5 new Enemy Types (entrance Somewhere in Summer)

New Class, Aqua

New Unit, Ran

New Talent, Aura Magnet

Height added to levels

New enemy type - Flying units

Classes Brawler and Bounty Hunter reworked

Changed Faster Hits to be a tiered talent

Changed Harder Hits to be a tiered talent

Rebalanced existing classes counts which lost units

Added a Remove button to unassign talent points

UI and UI Framework Overhalled

Difficulty setting available from the start

Updated Difficulty scaling. Normal is slightly more accessible, and Nightmare is more challenging

Certain more challenging Level Bonuses updated to require multiple classes

Unit selection improved

Mirage (Marine, Brawler, Unholy, 2 Range, Visuals and Weapon Reworked)

Inquisitor (Immortal, Knight)

Iconoclast (Aqua, Lancer, Marine, New Ability, 3 Cost)

Qinglong (Mage, Devoted)

Guard (Faster Attack Speed, new visuals)

Vox Guard (Berserker, Resonator, Devoted)

Norai (Mystic, Resonator, Aqua, Attack and Ability Reworked)

Lamashtu (Spectres, Aqua, Charged)

Gunnar (Unholy, Affliction)

Tsunade (Charged, Affliction, Sniper)

Nova (Razor, Bounty Hunter, Charged)

Scilla (Bounty Hunter, Slayer)

Fjordell (Scout, Statue)

Torak-97 (Unholy, Razor, Bounty Hunter)

Shurikan (Champion, Druid, Razor)

Malphas (Champion, Berserker, Spectre)

Ruined Guard (Razor, Slayer, Aqua)

Ruined Knight (Unholy, Knight)

Units Removed:

Dual Seeker

Wanderer

Zhan Shi

Maiden Azul

Jiny Ark

Lapis

Fallen Lux

Fallen Vicar

Dread Necromancer

Death Chital

Griever

Informer

Divine Soldier

Divine Scout

Levels Reworked:

Spring:

Level 01

Level 02 a

Level 02 b

Level 03 b

Level 03 c

Level 04 a

Level 05 b

Summer:

Level 01

Level 05

Level 07 a

Level 07 b

Level 08 a

Autumn

Level 01

Level 02 b

Level 03 a

Winter

Level 05

Desert

Level 01

Ruins

Level 05 b

We really hope this new update breathes light into your experience, and prepares the way for the next update as we work to bring about the best version of Tiny Tactics. Please continue to show your amazing passion with all the feedback you give.