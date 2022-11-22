Tiny Tactics, Depths Rising

The dead have started energizing the land, transforming it and opening up previously locked away areas and potential. Explore a new Biome with many updates and improvements to existing systems.
With the initial release of Tiny Tactics, as players from around the world started playing and experiencing it, a vision of an improved game immerged out of all the feedback received. This update is a step towards that vision. This required some units to be removed, but expect their possible return at some point in a future update. This, and the tweaking of existing units should go a long way to balancing out the experience, reducing randomness and adding more predictability.
New:
- New Beach Biome with 12 new levels and 5 new Enemy Types (entrance Somewhere in Summer)
- New Class, Aqua
- New Unit, Ran
- New Talent, Aura Magnet
- Height added to levels
- New enemy type - Flying units
Updated:
- Classes Brawler and Bounty Hunter reworked
- Changed Faster Hits to be a tiered talent
- Changed Harder Hits to be a tiered talent
- Rebalanced existing classes counts which lost units
- Added a Remove button to unassign talent points
- UI and UI Framework Overhalled
- Difficulty setting available from the start
- Updated Difficulty scaling. Normal is slightly more accessible, and Nightmare is more challenging
- Certain more challenging Level Bonuses updated to require multiple classes
- Unit selection improved
Units Updated:
- Mirage (Marine, Brawler, Unholy, 2 Range, Visuals and Weapon Reworked)
- Inquisitor (Immortal, Knight)
- Iconoclast (Aqua, Lancer, Marine, New Ability, 3 Cost)
- Qinglong (Mage, Devoted)
- Guard (Faster Attack Speed, new visuals)
- Vox Guard (Berserker, Resonator, Devoted)
- Norai (Mystic, Resonator, Aqua, Attack and Ability Reworked)
- Lamashtu (Spectres, Aqua, Charged)
- Gunnar (Unholy, Affliction)
- Tsunade (Charged, Affliction, Sniper)
- Nova (Razor, Bounty Hunter, Charged)
- Scilla (Bounty Hunter, Slayer)
- Fjordell (Scout, Statue)
- Torak-97 (Unholy, Razor, Bounty Hunter)
- Shurikan (Champion, Druid, Razor)
- Malphas (Champion, Berserker, Spectre)
- Ruined Guard (Razor, Slayer, Aqua)
- Ruined Knight (Unholy, Knight)
Units Removed:
- Dual Seeker
- Wanderer
- Zhan Shi
- Maiden Azul
- Jiny Ark
- Lapis
- Fallen Lux
- Fallen Vicar
- Dread Necromancer
- Death Chital
- Griever
- Informer
- Divine Soldier
- Divine Scout
Levels Reworked:
Spring:
- Level 01
- Level 02 a
- Level 02 b
- Level 03 b
- Level 03 c
- Level 04 a
- Level 05 b
Summer:
- Level 01
- Level 05
- Level 07 a
- Level 07 b
- Level 08 a
Autumn
- Level 01
- Level 02 b
- Level 03 a
Winter
- Level 05
Desert
- Level 01
Ruins
- Level 05 b
We really hope this new update breathes light into your experience, and prepares the way for the next update as we work to bring about the best version of Tiny Tactics. Please continue to show your amazing passion with all the feedback you give.
