Update [v22.11.22] and infromation about future updates!

Fixed : The mouse cursor did not disappear at the end of the day; Fixed : When the store was close to closing, the customers in the store disappeared from the store.

: When the store was close to closing, the customers in the store disappeared from the store. Now if you want you can disable thieves. (Settings - Game - Thieves, by default they enabled).

Parameter available only from main menu, you can't disable or enable that parameter from game.

Also I want to tell a little bit information about future updates, part of the content will be available at the next month (December 2022).

Extended visual shop customization wich include floor, walls and outside shop customization.

New furnuture for shop;

New buyers;

New animations;

New systems for additional income;

You can always suggest me your ideas for future updates and I will try to implement them!

Best Regards,

DiamosDev