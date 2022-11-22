 Skip to content

Gamer Shop Simulator update for 22 November 2022

Update [v22.11.22] and infromation about future updates!

22 November 2022

Update - v22.11.22
  • Fixed: The mouse cursor did not disappear at the end of the day;
  • Fixed: When the store was close to closing, the customers in the store disappeared from the store.
  • Now if you want you can disable thieves. (Settings - Game - Thieves, by default they enabled).
    Parameter available only from main menu, you can't disable or enable that parameter from game.
Information about future updates

Also I want to tell a little bit information about future updates, part of the content will be available at the next month (December 2022).

  • Extended visual shop customization wich include floor, walls and outside shop customization.
  • New furnuture for shop;
  • New buyers;
  • New animations;
  • New systems for additional income;

You can always suggest me your ideas for future updates and I will try to implement them!

Best Regards,
DiamosDev

