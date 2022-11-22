The Scenario Editor goes into Open Beta

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Starting today, everyone can download the scenario editor and start making new maps.

It is a very handy tool which allows you to craft maps, script scenario triggers, place units and objects, set environment conditions and a lot more: everything you need to make a scenario like you want it.

How to download the scenario editor

It is quite simple.

Right click on Starship Troopers: Terran Command in your Steam Library

Click on Properties

Click on Betas

Click on drop-down menu and select "Beta - Open Beta"

Then Steam should automatically update the game and download the beta

Then all you'll need to do is offer your feedback on the forum or on the Discord channel. Discord is also the place where we are gathering a lot of interesting scenarios that testers already made during the Closed Beta: you're welcome to download them and try them out.

Scenario editor live stream

Furthermore, we have planned a live stream on Twitch with the developers who will show you how to use the editor. You will be able to ask them anything, and it'll be the perfect occasion to learn how to use this tool.

Join us on Thursday November 24 at 4:30 pm GMT on our Twitch channel.