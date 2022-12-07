Hello from The Factory!

Share · View all patches · Build 9993356 · Last edited 7 December 2022 – 14:39:06 UTC by Wendy

We forged new metal ingots, built a mill, and repaired some mechs.. Here is the patchnote:

Known issues:

Logging in 2 the same accounts on 2 devices - If a player logs into the same account X on two devices, they will not be logged out of the device they had logged on in the first place. Instead, if they exit the main Play Online lobby on either device, they will be kicked out of their account on both devices.

Full scale invasion achievement - Achievement is not always awarded despite meeting the conditions.

Push notifications do not work on the android platform.

Bugfix:

Hovering of resources during trade fix.

Remove connecting time bug for AI players in online game.

Fix for AI taking too long to select mat when starting online game.

Correction of the misleading content of the account transfer email

Stability improvement - load old local stats

Removed unnecessary Scout skill usage notifications when used on another player.

Fix for lobby refreshing after game room minimalization.

Many thanks for all your feedback and see you in The Factory!