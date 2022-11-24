Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales v1.1122.0.0 Patch Notes

Hey everyone,

Thanks for playing Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales! We are grateful for all the positive feedback we have received since launching the game last Friday. This first patch consists of multiple fixes, optimizations and stability improvements.

We made some changes to cutscenes to improve performance and match the lighting of the original game. In our own testing we see a performance uplift in cutscenes of 7% in average frame rate on a system with the recommended specifications using the Medium graphics preset.

Rest assured that the teams at Nixxes Software and Insomniac Games are closely monitoring player reports and already working on a follow up patch to address reported bugs. We thank you for your patience.

Patch Notes

Various visual improvements to ray-traced shadows.

Improved quality of certain objects in ray-traced reflections.

Adjusted lighting in cutscenes to match the original game.

Improved cutscene performance.

Addressed a bug that could cause image corruption on Intel ARC GPUs when using Dynamic Resolution Scaling.

Stability improvements and optimizations.