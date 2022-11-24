Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered v1.1122.0.0 Patch Notes

Hey everyone,

This patch for Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered contains a couple of new features and bugfixes. We have enabled NVIDIA Reflex for all GPUs that support this feature. The Display menu now contains a Contrast slider that you can use to tune the contrast of the game to taste. We have also added a HDR Paper White slider, so you can finetune HDR settings. With this update we also address visual issues with shadows and sunlight that could occur on certain AMD GPUs.

We improved the way the game handles actions that require two controller buttons to be pressed at the same time, like Finishers. This change is made to address reports from players about Finishers not being triggered instantly. We have not been able to reproduce this issue, but we already have implemented the change in Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales and we believe this will result in improvements in Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered. If you experienced issues with Finishers before, please let us know if this update is an improvement.

Patch Notes

Added NVIDIA Reflex support for all compatible GPUs.

Added a Contrast slider.

Added a HDR Paper White slider.

Improved the way Finishers and other two button actions are handled.

Addressed visual bugs with shadows and sunlight that could occur with certain AMD Radeon GPUs

Fixed a bug that could cause image corruption on Intel ARC GPUs when using Dynamic Resolution Scaling.

Stability improvements and optimizations.