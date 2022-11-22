 Skip to content

The Hotel update for 22 November 2022

1.08

Build 9993055 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thanks everyone for the support and for bugs reporting.
I'm doing my best to implement all the feature players request!

What's new in 1.08

  • Map system: on Gamepad use Y/TRIANGLE/NORTH BUTTON, on Keyboard use M/2. Maps can be found around the hotel and are in different locations for each path.
  • Auto discharge useless items (most of them).
  • Rotation speed increased by 30%.
  • Minor fix.

Currently working on easy mode, reload button/combination and other small fix.

These versione will NOT break any savegames.

Follow the Steam page and the Discussion page for upcoming update and for bug reporting.

Thank you for playing!

