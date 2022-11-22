Fixed bugs and some preview about what is under development

Ok,

So I was stupid enough to make a quick patch to fix a saved game issue that broke the game...

All is fixed in this new patch.

-No missing actions after loading your game

-No funky traits for some units after loading a game

-Someone mentionned me that some units disapeared when a game was loaded: this is an old bug that has been fixed long ago. I could not reproduce it again, so if it is your case: please, just make sure to download the latest version.

-Idle Ai: after the quick patch, some AI inter-turn actions were broken: this is fixed now.

Next scenario preview

A bug fixing patch is nothing fun, so I will take that opportunity to tell you more about the scenario to come.

It will feature Chen Jiongming driving the Old Guangxi Clique out of Guangdong (and even out of Guangxi).

It will be the occasion for the players to try some of the Anarchist/federalist actions.

Chen Jiongming will be for exemple able to give more autonomy to the districts, teaching a trade to his soldiers (so they desert less, I turn to banditry less than soldiers from other factions), but also to disband parts of an army.

3 more Provinces will be added in this scenario:

Messy Sichuan

A coalition of all playable Sichuanese warlords teams up to oust Yunnan and Guizhou Armies from Sichuan.

Jiangxi

That one won't be playable, but a Guomindang player may invade this province with his Northern Expedition

Fujian

Chen Jiongming's faction starts there

Sun Yat Sen (Sun Wen)

In the wake of Chen Jiongming advance, Sun Yat Sen make a political comeback and create a Southern government. Of course, the rivalry between Sun Yat Sen and Chen Jiongming will be portrayed in the scenario, with a lot of dialogues and events.

That quite big scenario with a lot of faction and provinces is a stepping stone toward a big "1920 Whole China " map painting scenario. A lot of you sked me for that kind of sand box - map painting scenario: so this will be what I will do next.

Southern China is in m opinion more difficult to portray, so working on the northern factions may certainly be easier.

Once all Chinese provinces would have been added to the game in that giant scenario, I will be able to resume my work on the Northern Expedition ( Basically another giant scenario, but starting in 1925 or 1926).

I hope this sounds interesting enough for you.

Have fun!

Maestro Cinetik