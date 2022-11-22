 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

TaleSpire update for 22 November 2022

Board bufix release

Share · View all patches · Build 9993024 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Another rather specific bugfix for you today.

We had some cases of crashes due to a limitation of the batcher. This patch fixes that.

Back soon with more.

Peace.

Changed files in this update

TaleSpire Depot Depot 720622
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link