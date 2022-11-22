 Skip to content

From The Depths update for 22 November 2022

v3.5.9.4 stable

Share · View all patches · Build 9992954 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Steamworks, Upgraded from Steamworks 1.51 to Steamworks 1.53. This will allow mac computers with m1 chipsets to connect to Steam
Stability, High stability increases munition warner range by up to 20%, instead of 10%

Cannon hit rate, CRAM and APS cannon tooltips now have a line for shots fired, shots hit and hit %
Cannon hit rate, A hit is a direct hit on a construct/shield/missile/CRAM shell, explosive damage on missiles or timed fuses triggering close to constructs

Sound, Added a slider to the sound tab for adjusting the volume of in-game speech, such as in the tutorial
APS, 3m heavy barrel is now different from the 3m regular barrel

