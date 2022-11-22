Contests update

Greetings fellow players!

In this update, we are excited to deliver a new major feature: contests. While it’s based on a long-awaited playing vs friend, contests are much more than that. Thanks to the community feedback, we developed them to satisfy many needs.

Shortly, a contest is a short-term or a long-term event that combines a series of games created and managed by a single organizer. Let’s take a look at how it looks.

Immediately after creating a contest the organizer can see the list of games of the contest, the list of players who joined the context, and controls for managing the contest.

Usually, the first thing to do with the contest is inviting other players there. This is done by sharing the contest URL with players you want to invite. All they need to do to join is to open the URL in their game client. As soon as the contest is populated by players, the show is ready to start.

For each game in the series the organizer selects two players and an arena they supposed to fight at, then wait for selected players to be ready, then start and watch the game. Both players select folders with game code they want to participate with, then hit Ready.

The organizer may create as many games as necessary, although there is a limit of three simultaneously running games.

We see contests as a valuable tool of implementing many types of activities. Give the contest link only to your friend to play a private duel, or publish it in discord chat to organize a massive tournament with a bracket and rules you define, or even keep a contest to yourself to test one strategy vs another, possible scenarios are limited only by your imagination!

As always, we appreciate the community's feedback, feel free to express your thoughts.

We're looking forward to community events based on the new feature! Have fun!