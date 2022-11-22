0.5.0 New Zone, New Spell, New Bosses, New Relics & New MP system!

One big step closer to the game being fully finished!

New Zone : Mossy Ruins

Three new Bosses!

New Spell

New Relics!

Full MP system re-work (again)

An indicator in the GUI when you don't have any parry charges

You can see how many spells you can cast in the HUD with your current MP

Fixed Vibrant Crystal not making enemies flash

Some changes to Spin Slash interaction with Returning Contraption

Increased the damage done by Spin Slash + Bouncy Spore interaction

Nerfed the Counter Attack Relics damage boost

Fixed the issue where you could not do Meteor Strike if you are in I-frames

Probably more stuff since I forgot to document changes a lot while working on this update...

This is the big update I've been cooking behind the scenes for the past month and a half or so! Super happy to get this out and move onto even more exciting things!

What is next?

The next step will be wrapping the game up so it'll finally become fully playable from start to finish content-wise!

What I'll also be working on next is a lot is also SFX, Dialogues and Story too. One pretty 'game-changing' aspect of the story presentation is that Greencap will get a voice, personality and his own dialogues in future updates :)! This is something that will greatly help with the story-telling and make those dialogues with statues and bosses feel more natural. And it's also something which not many Metroidvania games include, so many have silent protagonists that it felt like the default/right way of doing it. But I don't think it is for this game!

After all that stuff is in the game and the game is 'Finished' I'll leave a good amount of time for bug-fixing, tweaking, improvements and lots of polish! I'm hoping to get this game out of Early Access by early next year! Anyway, thanks everyone for being a part of this journey! I appreciate you all for playing my game and being a part of the design process, this game would not be what it is without you all!

Now I'm going back to working on the next big batch of content :), and Oh yeah please do report any bugs you find!