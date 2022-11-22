Release 0.6.5 Preview Changelog

Hello everyone,
thanks again to those that are partecipating to the preview branch. With your feedback we squeezed out many bugs and many more will be fixed in the coming days!
Here what changed:
- Updated research time for tier 1 researches;
- Fixed workers not getting out of ship;
- Fixed workers not selling items;
- Fixed ramp in O Room not allowing passage;
- Fixed UI bug on updating auto import;
- Fixed bug of using storage when not built;
- Fixed auto import kept repeating;
Changed depots in development branch