 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hell is Others update for 22 November 2022

Autumn Century City Carnevale!

Share · View all patches · Build 9992771 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everybody!
Here's an update to celebrate the Autumn Carnevale of Century City!

All the in-game shops from now on are running a 20% off sale until the 29th of November!
Don't miss the opportunity to gear up and thrive in Century City.

In the spirit of Carnevale we are also running two community events for our community!
Join our discord for more info and to participate in the mayhem.

HUNT THE DEVS
Yep, it's actually what the title says.
You have to hunt designated developers of Hell is Others during specific time slots.
Killing at least one dev will make you win our coveted Hunt the Devs trophy!

BEST FUNNY CLIP
Share your funniest clip to have a chance to win the best clip trophy!

Below are the detailed patch notes coming with the update.

Seasonal event

  • All the in-game shops sell items on a 20% off sale.

Fix

  • We fixed the issue that caused the loss of Twitch Drops after completing the game or resetting the profile.

Changed depots in external-nightly branch

View more data in app history for build 9992771
Hell is Others Content Depot 964441
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link