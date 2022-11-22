Autumn Century City Carnevale!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everybody!

Here's an update to celebrate the Autumn Carnevale of Century City!

All the in-game shops from now on are running a 20% off sale until the 29th of November!

Don't miss the opportunity to gear up and thrive in Century City.

In the spirit of Carnevale we are also running two community events for our community!

Join our discord for more info and to participate in the mayhem.

HUNT THE DEVS

Yep, it's actually what the title says.

You have to hunt designated developers of Hell is Others during specific time slots.

Killing at least one dev will make you win our coveted Hunt the Devs trophy!

BEST FUNNY CLIP

Share your funniest clip to have a chance to win the best clip trophy!

Below are the detailed patch notes coming with the update.

Seasonal event

All the in-game shops sell items on a 20% off sale.

Fix