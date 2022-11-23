Visual Update and Gameplay Patch

Hey everyone,

We’ve just released a new patch (version 0.2.7.72) that updates the visuals in the game, balances some of the enemies, and fixes a number of bugs that you might have encountered.

First, take a look at the results of a major overhaul of in-game textures for environments and decorations. We hope you like it!

Now let’s go through the changes in enemy balance introduced in this update:

Knight

Decreased attack interval from 2.5sec to 2.0sec

Shambler

Decreased attack interval of hitscan from 12sec to 3sec

Increased overall magic damage resistance from 0% to 50%

Imp

Decreased base projectile speed from 30m/s to 20m/s

Hogdaddy/Pigdaddy

Increased their aggressiveness

Decreased bodyshot resistance from 20% to -30%

Increased grenade damage from 10dmg to 30dmg

Finally, here’s a list of bug fixes:

Fixed the Turbo Knight bug, so it no longer drops infinite loot and causes performance issues

Fixed navigation bug where monsters would stutter when there is no path available

Fixed monster spawn placement in E1M7 outside of the arena

Fixed an issue with Fonts which could have generated performance issues

Fixed an old issue with Control Options Menu

Fixed particle glitches through ceiling E1M2

Removed the no reload info from the tutorial

We’re currently working on various updates and new features (including perks!) that we want to introduce to the game before the release of Chapter 2. In this process, we had to reconsider, rearrange, and reschedule many parts of the previously shared roadmap. Please keep an eye out for more details in the coming weeks.

In the meantime, we hope you’ll keep enjoying the game and share it with your friends, especially now that we have some sweet Autumn and Winter deals coming.

We also want to invite you to check out the arena shooter Impaler which was developed by our friend Apptivus and will release very soon for $2.99.

