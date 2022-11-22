 Skip to content

Desert Strait: Operation Online update for 22 November 2022

Update 2.0

Build 9992729

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog:

-Switching to a new version of the engine
-Switching to a new rendering of the Universal Render Pipeline
-Now the main weapon is available immediately and not at level 4
-Added the display of the radio tower and the distance to it
-Added the display of teammates and the distance to it
-Added a Scale change
-Added anti-aliasing settings
-Added a Hit marker
-Added the ability to disable bots if you create a new lobby
-Now for each level of the profile there is a chance of a chest falling out
-Now, for every round or match won, there is a chance of an inventory item falling out

