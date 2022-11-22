Update 2.0

Changelog:

-Switching to a new version of the engine

-Switching to a new rendering of the Universal Render Pipeline

-Now the main weapon is available immediately and not at level 4

-Added the display of the radio tower and the distance to it

-Added the display of teammates and the distance to it

-Added a Scale change

-Added anti-aliasing settings

-Added a Hit marker

-Added the ability to disable bots if you create a new lobby

-Now for each level of the profile there is a chance of a chest falling out

-Now, for every round or match won, there is a chance of an inventory item falling out