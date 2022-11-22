Test Branch Update! (Beta 7.1.4)

Changelog
Here's the changelog for the latest test build available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).
Improvements
- Increased the knife damages (75 -> 100)
- Tweaked the melee attack animation
- Tweaked FBI scenarios' enemy factions
- Removed the SWAT hostage escort scenario (FBI is taking care of hostages)
- Updated translations
Reminder: switching to the test branch
In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".
Select the "BETAS" tab.
Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".
The game then should automatically update to the test version.
To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.
Changed depots in test branch