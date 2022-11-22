 Skip to content

SUCCUBUS update for 22 November 2022

Succubus: Angel and Demon Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Martyrs!

Today we're happy to announce the release of the latest free update for Succubus -
Angel and Demon!

The update is already available!

Have you ever wondered what would happen if instead of a thirsty Succubus, it was a sexy Angel who punishes sinners? Now you can check it yourself!

What exactly can you expect from today's free update?

  • Full Demon (armor/skin)
  • Angel (armor/skin)
  • Angel whip (weapon)
  • Demonic whip (weapon)
  • Two new selfie poses
  • Two new Looped dream animations

There is only one condition:
To play as an Angel or Demon and unlock new weapons, you must first complete the "Amazon Arena" level.

Have fun!

