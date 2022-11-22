Succubus: Angel and Demon Update

Hey Martyrs!
Today we're happy to announce the release of the latest free update for Succubus -
Angel and Demon!
The update is already available!
Have you ever wondered what would happen if instead of a thirsty Succubus, it was a sexy Angel who punishes sinners? Now you can check it yourself!
What exactly can you expect from today's free update?
- Full Demon (armor/skin)
- Angel (armor/skin)
- Angel whip (weapon)
- Demonic whip (weapon)
- Two new selfie poses
- Two new Looped dream animations
There is only one condition:
To play as an Angel or Demon and unlock new weapons, you must first complete the "Amazon Arena" level.
Have fun!
Changed files in this update