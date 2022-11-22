Succubus: Angel and Demon Update

Hey Martyrs!

Today we're happy to announce the release of the latest free update for Succubus -

Angel and Demon!

Have you ever wondered what would happen if instead of a thirsty Succubus, it was a sexy Angel who punishes sinners? Now you can check it yourself!

Full Demon (armor/skin)

Angel (armor/skin)

Angel whip (weapon)

Demonic whip (weapon)

Two new selfie poses

Two new Looped dream animations

There is only one condition:

To play as an Angel or Demon and unlock new weapons, you must first complete the "Amazon Arena" level.

Have fun!