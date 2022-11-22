Share · View all patches · Build 9992449 · Last edited 22 November 2022 – 16:06:19 UTC by Wendy

The Entropy Centre Patch Notes - v.1.0.11 - 22nd November

This patch contains the following fixes based on player feedback since the release.

Achievements / Intel

Select chapter should now use the latest active save file for intel tracking.

Door on puzzle 0501 unlocked to allow access to final intel

Gameplay

Added attraction force / pull when jumping onto a jump cube. This should make landing jumps easier.

Fixed bug on 0203 where door would open automatically when it shouldn't

Missing wall on 0501 added

Fixed some meshes that had visual issues on level 05

Mesh adjustment on 1206 (reactor room) to allow for easier walking

Fixed bug where music wouldn't start if spawning on 2nd checkpoint in reactor room

Fixed bug where music wouldn't start if spawning on 2nd checkpoint in entropy transport shuttle section

Fixed a skip on Puzzle 1204

Springboard on transport bay (Level 05 ending) now easier to see

Out of bounds fix for level 0901

Out of bounds fix for level 10

Death detection for river altered on puzzle 0705

Fixed typo on 1506

Fixed bug where a cube would fly upwards if picking it up from a river and fps is below 30fps

Level 15 - Fixed issue where music wouldn't start if respawning at the 2nd bridge checkpoint

Fixed bottle mesh popping into view during the summer lovin' cutscene

fixed a skip route on 1503

Fixed bug where cubes weren't increasing their second limit after being rewound through a transformer.

Increased cube rewind limit for puzzle 1504 slightly

Fixed bug where you could duplicate cubes when using transformers

Skip on puzzle 0604 has been patched

Springboard in 0906 (Entropy bot battle) now easier to see

Skip in 0906 (Entropy bot battle) removed where you could walk up a steep slope to bypass route

Removed plant pots (physics) from Entropy bot battle after puzzle 0802. These would have a rare chance to fall and block the doorway. Creating a softlock.

Fixed a skip on 0901

Puzzle 0704 - Changed middle button cable and indicator to inverse to avoid some confusion

fixed exploit with jump cubes that would allow you to jump exponentially higher

Puzzle 0903 - Top railing is now unwalkable.

Some walls fixed that were allowing bridge cubes to pass through

Fixed skip on puzzle 0905 that allowed players to walk along platform rail

Fixed skip on puzzle 1102

Added rest all cubes button to reactor room

Fixed cable indicator on puzzle 1405 not enabling

Fixed skip on puzzle 1104

Soft Locks

Fixed soft lock on 1406 - Evacuation bay

Fixed soft lock on 0906 (Entropy bot chase sequence)

Fixed soft locks on storage area (end of level 05)

Other

Game should no longer boot with Steam VR enabled

Fixed issue where 'launch' UI would stay active if carrying a launchable object through to another puzzle area.

All floor hints to puzzle solutions have been removed

Bug Reporting

Bugs can be reported here on the Steam Discussions.

When reporting a bug, please have the following information to hand:

What was the issue?

What game version is displayed in the bottom left of the main menu?

What did you do to have it happen?

Does it happen if you try to reproduce it using the same steps you listed on the previous question?

What display settings are you using?

What are your system specs? (search 'dxdiag' from the Start menu)

If you have video or images you wish to share illustrating your bug, please consider using our bug reports form.