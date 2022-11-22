Patch 0.44c

I got a little sick, that's why there were no patches for a long time, I will slowly get back to the usual mode.

-Significantly redesigned Loops, they have become much more complex.

-There are 2 new items in the store metaprogression (in fact 1, but in the amount of two pieces).

-Damp - Base duration is 8 seconds, and for each activation of a cricket it was reduced by 2 -> 4 seconds.

-Burn - Base damage 5 -> 5 + Level / 10.

-Poison - didn't work correctly (instead of disappearing at the end of the action time it should only remove 1 stack of poison, instead it disappeared completely).

-Now damage from poison and burn are shown in damage table separately (it wasn't included into damage from weapon with this debuff before).

-Water Splash - Reload 1 -> 1.25. At level 3: Count+2 -> +1. In addition, the target selection is slightly revised.

-Damage at pickup bomb is now multiplied by stage number.

-The point of interest with the Elite enemy has been replaced with a new one.

-In synthesized version of fist shot now works correctly modifier specialist.

-Fixed an issue with some of the anloks. (This may close some of your other unlocks, as the problem, more often than not, was that by mistake there were unlocks with the same id)

-Dinosaur egg now works correctly.

-Health bosses 3 locations increased.