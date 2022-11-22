Update 1.06

My dear Village Elders, here is a new update to celebrate the Steam Autumn Sale!
New:
• French and Brazilian languages are now available.
Tweaks:
• edge scroll and keyboard scroll is now disabled in InGame Menu, Villagers list and Map.
• updated some of texts and their alignment.
Bug fixing:
• fixed a localization bug with Barracks being named Barn again.
• fixed some IGB text bugs.
• fixed a bug with miners and builders not holding the correct tools in hands.
• fixed a bug with fishery not working in some instances.
• fixed some bugs with herbalist, baker, hunting lodge and blacksmiths, where in some cases you couldn't assign a villager to these buildings.
• misc fixes and optimizations.
As always, thanks for your support,
George,
LW Games
