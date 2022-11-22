 Skip to content

Civitatem update for 22 November 2022

Update 1.06

Build 9992333 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

My dear Village Elders, here is a new update to celebrate the Steam Autumn Sale!

New:

• French and Brazilian languages are now available.

Tweaks:

• edge scroll and keyboard scroll is now disabled in InGame Menu, Villagers list and Map.
• updated some of texts and their alignment.

Bug fixing:

• fixed a localization bug with Barracks being named Barn again.
• fixed some IGB text bugs.
• fixed a bug with miners and builders not holding the correct tools in hands.
• fixed a bug with fishery not working in some instances.
• fixed some bugs with herbalist, baker, hunting lodge and blacksmiths, where in some cases you couldn't assign a villager to these buildings.
• misc fixes and optimizations.

As always, thanks for your support,

George,
LW Games

