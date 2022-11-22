 Skip to content

Mantra update for 22 November 2022

NEW UPDATE; VERSION 0.110

Build 9992331 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Our game has been updated to version 0.110 Update content;
-A short training section has been added to the beginning of the game explaining how it is played.
-Ritual bugs are fixed.
-Item spawn locations and quantities have been increased.
-Fixed bugs during demon attack.
-New duty added.
-Some minor bugs fixed.

