Our game has been updated to version 0.110 Update content;
-A short training section has been added to the beginning of the game explaining how it is played.
-Ritual bugs are fixed.
-Item spawn locations and quantities have been increased.
-Fixed bugs during demon attack.
-New duty added.
-Some minor bugs fixed.
Mantra update for 22 November 2022
NEW UPDATE; VERSION 0.110
