Quality of Life Updates

- Names were given to in-game icons to more understand what they do.
- POV Scrolling is now locked by default from the beginning and can be toggled on or off via the in game phone menu.
- A preview of the combination for the Cafe mini-game is now displayed at the beginning so it can be a memory game instead of a guessing game.
- A magnifying glass hint tool was added to the upper left hand corner for the Cafe mini-game
- How much money you have is now also numerically displayed on the icon in the game phone menu
if you for some reason have a brief Profile error occurred popup before the game starts.
please delete "UmichanSoraniULE" from your "C:\Users[your username]\AppData\Local" folder and re-run the game.
Changed files in this update