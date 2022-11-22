 Skip to content

Umichan Sorani update for 22 November 2022

Quality of Life Updates

  • Names were given to in-game icons to more understand what they do.
  • POV Scrolling is now locked by default from the beginning and can be toggled on or off via the in game phone menu.
  • A preview of the combination for the Cafe mini-game is now displayed at the beginning so it can be a memory game instead of a guessing game.
  • A magnifying glass hint tool was added to the upper left hand corner for the Cafe mini-game
  • How much money you have is now also numerically displayed on the icon in the game phone menu

if you for some reason have a brief Profile error occurred popup before the game starts.
please delete "UmichanSoraniULE" from your "C:\Users[your username]\AppData\Local" folder and re-run the game.

