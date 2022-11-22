Quality of Life Updates

Names were given to in-game icons to more understand what they do.

POV Scrolling is now locked by default from the beginning and can be toggled on or off via the in game phone menu.

A preview of the combination for the Cafe mini-game is now displayed at the beginning so it can be a memory game instead of a guessing game.

A magnifying glass hint tool was added to the upper left hand corner for the Cafe mini-game

How much money you have is now also numerically displayed on the icon in the game phone menu

if you for some reason have a brief Profile error occurred popup before the game starts.

please delete "UmichanSoraniULE" from your "C:\Users[your username]\AppData\Local" folder and re-run the game.