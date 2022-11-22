Organs Please first patch

Share · View all patches · Build 9992169 · Last edited 22 November 2022 – 14:13:13 UTC by Wendy

Greetings!

Thank you all for a successful start! Work on the Ark is in full swing.

The team prepared a small update with fixes to minor bugs and flaws.

What's new:

A dedicated “New Game” button to the main menu.

Fixed a bug where the “Entrepreneur” achievement could be earned in the tutorial.

Fixed a bug where the Church's principle “Lamb of God” blocked the burn and recycle buttons for all staff, not just church members.

Fixed a few minor mistakes in the texts.

Added a description to the in-game encyclopedia and the inspector’s phrases about the usage of the Fuwwy shampoo.

Have a fruitful workday at the Factory!