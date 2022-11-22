Organs Please first patch

Greetings!
Thank you all for a successful start! Work on the Ark is in full swing.
The team prepared a small update with fixes to minor bugs and flaws.
What's new:
- A dedicated “New Game” button to the main menu.
- Fixed a bug where the “Entrepreneur” achievement could be earned in the tutorial.
- Fixed a bug where the Church's principle “Lamb of God” blocked the burn and recycle buttons for all staff, not just church members.
- Fixed a few minor mistakes in the texts.
- Added a description to the in-game encyclopedia and the inspector’s phrases about the usage of the Fuwwy shampoo.
Have a fruitful workday at the Factory!
Changed files in this update