small update

Previously, I coded an asynchronous loading scene. Role spawning is put behind the scene loading.If it is detected that there is no role when the scene is loaded, and I will use an endless loop to wait role spawning. But some player reported that there would be an endless loop bug when loading a scene. Now, the role spawning is placed before the scene loading.But I'm not sure that this bug must be solved. My main energy is still spent on something unrelated to game development.

The game test is very inadequate. There must be a lot of bugs. Next month, I plan to apply for free distribution with STEAM for some days, so that more players can help feed back various BUGs.

But I don't know if this free distribution apply will be successful. In addition, in order to make more players willing to add it to liberary for free, the price may be increased first.

Next month.