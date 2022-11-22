Sie kommen! The German Empire joins Isonzo next month !

Hello soldiers,

We’re happy to share with you all that the free Caporetto Expansion is next month!

On December 5th, Isonzo will get a big new update with the new Caporetto map, the addition of the German Empire faction, new weapons and the Prestige levelling for our veteran soldiers, combined with fresh challenges!

Additionally, there will be cosmetic DLC available for the Germans! The Royal Units Pack will be available on the same date and includes a diverse set of items; the distinctive uniforms of 2 major states within the Deutsches Reich: Bavaria and Württemberg. It contains 2 sets of uniforms for all classes, plus a special officer uniform.

The Royal Units Pack contains 40 items:

- 13 German Uniforms

- 18 German Headgear Items

- 2 Facial Items

- 5 Mustaches

- 3 Faces

As with the previous DLC, these are only visual aspects for your character and do not bring any stat advantages in-game.

The additional content from the Caporetto Expansion mentioned in our previous roadmap will still be added to Isonzo, but at a different time. We need a bit more time to work on the other maps and Mac support, we ask for your patience and please look forward to them!

Please take a look at our updated roadmap to see what you can expect December 5th and the following updates & expansions.

Fight the Wolves together in Tannenberg !

On the Eastern Front, you’ll be able to participate in the famous Wolf Truce ! Until November 28th, you can join your comrades and enemies in a truce to fight a common enemy. As the wintery cold and hunger is an enemy to us all, the wolf won’t stand down for a meal…

Participate in the truce and receive a special medal !

Join the Truce in Tannenberg

Good luck on the field!