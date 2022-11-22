Cue Club 2 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9991944 · Last edited 22 November 2022 – 15:09:05 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone,

We're pleased to release another good sized update today with an array of new features, tweaks and bug fixes. Thank you once again for providing us with valuable feedback and suggestions, it's much appreciated and allows us to continually refine the game.

MENUS

Cue design can now be changed from the in-game menu, as well as the length of the cue. See 'Change Cue' option.

Added save button to in-game cue selection menu (for Player 1). Previously, it was a temporary change and not saved out.

Correct icon now displayed in keyboard and mouse controls for fine aim (control method 1).

Improved icons in mouse and keyboard controls for when button presses and movement are combined.

AIMING

Size of aiming zone increased slightly around edges of table, giving more freedom near cushions when fast aiming mode is selected.

Auto-placement of target in speed pool now targets nearest ball when camera is not moved after a shot is played or when cue ball is potted.

Fixed issue in 3D mode where auto target placement following a shot sometimes did not align with direction of camera set by user.

MULTIPLAYER

Improved checks on game invites which now auto-expire if an opponent cancels, plays someone else or exits the lobby.

Added confirmation screen if wanting to exit from multiplayer match setup menu. This is to prevent accidentally cancelling an invite.

Fixed issue where cue size and colour was not always set correctly at the start of a new match.

AI

Difficulty levels tweaked and lower level opponents are now slightly more challenging to play.

REPLAYS

Fixed issue where the replay menu option 'Direction' for static camera could not be selected. This is now enabled when 'Target Ball' option is set to off.

Fixed issues where 'Save Shot and Settings' menu option was sometimes re-enabled when no camera changes had been made, and also instances where it remained disabled even after changes were made.

SNOOKER

Fixed issue where a pocket could overflow if a large number of balls were potted at once.

Fixed issue where potted balls would not display when viewed at certain angles in 3D mode.

CONTROLS

Re-tuned mouse and gamepad target movement speeds to offer more precision at lower end of possible values. See 'Options > Controls > Advanced Settings > Navigation Speed (2D/3D)'. Default value now 50%.

Drag / drop pointer graphic now correctly displayed over a ball ready to be moved by hand, when fast aiming control method is set.

Added tick box to speed pool start menu to toggle use of the mouse 'zoom-in' feature in 3D mode. This is to prevent accidental clicks of the right mouse button. Default value is off.

In practice mode, pressing 7 / F7 key to restore balls while the referee is active now also restores 3D camera view if this mode was selected.

Fixed issue when using gamepad with fast aiming method, where pressing the chalk cue button would not return the cue to the table after chalking was complete.

Fixed mouse and gamepad issue where button input was being read during a screen fade / transition.

MISCELLANEOUS