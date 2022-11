Share · View all patches · Build 9991942 · Last edited 30 November 2022 – 20:26:03 UTC by Wendy

Ladies and Gentlemen, welcome to our Drunkn Carnival!

Our team is happy to announce a brand new level, a boardwalk Carnival, where you can play with several popular booths.

Immerse yourself using hammers, cotton candies, hot-dogs, and many other weapons that will create absolute mayhem in this not-so-family friend place.

Or just get a drink, and enjoy watching each one of this characters talking about their lives.

In the end, this is YOUR BAR.