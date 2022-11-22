Necromantic Update

Various improvements and rebalance:
- Anti-Aliasing method changed from temporalAA to FXAA.
- New spawn points on Level 01 (enemies got shorter path to player).
- Basic enemies and necromancers got 5% chance to fall after receiving damage (it is rolled no earlier than 2 seconds after the previous roll).
- Basic enemies now can perform dashes forward player.
- Basic enemy 'Ninja' now will appear for a split second after received damage.
- Aptitude 'Stomp' now reduce target's resistances.
- Aptitude 'Hook' now knock hat from target.
New content:
Five new necromancers and five new servants (basic enemies). All necromancers have range attack and can resurect basic enemies of special type, by collecting skulls of fallen skeletons. Projectile can be destroyed in mid air. Skulls and successful range hits will charge ability of necromancer.
- Basic Necromancer: melee attack and projectile pushes player away. Ability is to create stones around to block player's path. Resurected cultists are invulnerable. Cultist loose invulnerability when necromancer died, hood droped from his head or after he perform one melee attack.
- Robot Necromancer: have high bullets resistance. Melee attack and projectile kick ammo from player. Ability is to create land mines. Resurected robots, as their necromancer, have high bullets resistance and kick ammo from player with melee attacks, and also have 5 times more damage to non-unit targets (like doors and barricades).
- Eskimo Necromancer: have high ice resistance. Melee attacks freeze player to place. Projectile pull player to necromancer. Ability is spread light for 5 seconds to freeze player, if he looking at it. Resurected polar skeletons have high ice resistance and slow down player on melee attack. Also they have 66% chance to drop ice grenade after death, which can be destroyed to affect not player, but enemies.
- Warlock Necromancer: can collect not only skulls for resurrection charges, but also player's bombs and slimes. Melee attacks and projectile turns player around. Projectile have a homing effect. Ability is to replace basic enemies, that have no role, with better ones. Resurected skeletons have range weapon - crossbow.
- Infernal Necromancer: have high fire resistance. With one range attack create three projectiles. Melee attacks and projectile set fire status and spread fire oil on ground. Ability is to create Fire Strings near player. Crossed string set fire status on player. Resurrected skeletons have high fire resistance and cause fire explosion while approaching player, that doesn't hold melee weapon.
January price changes: big chance that price of the game will be scaled by Steam's new currency conversion recommendations, after new year. This means in some currences price will rise and in some will go down.
