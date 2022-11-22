Necromantic Update

Various improvements and rebalance:

Anti-Aliasing method changed from temporalAA to FXAA.

New spawn points on Level 01 (enemies got shorter path to player).

Basic enemies and necromancers got 5% chance to fall after receiving damage (it is rolled no earlier than 2 seconds after the previous roll).

Basic enemies now can perform dashes forward player.

Basic enemy 'Ninja' now will appear for a split second after received damage.

Aptitude 'Stomp' now reduce target's resistances.

Aptitude 'Hook' now knock hat from target.

New content:

Five new necromancers and five new servants (basic enemies). All necromancers have range attack and can resurect basic enemies of special type, by collecting skulls of fallen skeletons. Projectile can be destroyed in mid air. Skulls and successful range hits will charge ability of necromancer.