Paradise Lust update for 23 November 2022

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Paradise Lust update for 23 November 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community


This month's update starts the next major story-arc, called the Invisible Hand. Erik and Rick have decided to make some 'tweaks' to the resort's economy, but Jack and the girls aren't letting them have their way without a fight.


Catching up with Rachel's introduction last month, we've included tons of content for her including a couple of relaxation activities as well as a new scene which will leave you (or her) hanging.


We also changed this month's poll where we instead ask what would suit Tori best and "Succubus" has been the top pick of our Patrons.


Finally a repeatable sex option with none other Renegade herself with her new toy "Vlad".

Volume 21 is now out! Enjoy the latest update!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1427860/Paradise_Lust/

