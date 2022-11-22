No more Unknown flora - with the new Plant Naming Patch V2.3.6!

Hey Adventurers,

Three years ago we released Plant Cultivation Update, which allowed you to become a self-sufficient jungle farmer. And now, we’ve decided to improve the Plant Cultivation mechanic with a frequently requested feature: now you can name all “Unknown” flora and its fruits in your Notebook!





From now on it will be easier to let the future Jake know what the past Jake has already discovered about a given specimen of the flora. And this will not only be visible in your Notebook, but in the whole jungle! If future Jake decides to extend the research and - due to new experiments - comes to different conclusions, you can easily rename a given plant to your liking.

Along with this new feature, we’ve added few fixes:



Items in racks no longer duplicate after destroying the rack in a co-op session

Gathering of the Queen Bee trigger can now be rebound

Torches are now more effective against big cats

Fertilizer now affects fruits’ growth time

Fixed issues with climbing the ladder in Spirits of Amazonia boat

Plant Boxes no longer gather water under a roof

Plants Tab in Notebook should now work properly

Added proper drawing for Albahaca and Psychotria Flowers in the Plant Tab in Notebook

Except for the Plant Naming Patch, we’re building something more for you, Adventurers. Stay tuned, we’ll update you pretty soon!

Creepy Jar Team