New QoL Patch and Improved Controller Support - Now Live!

Welcome back Commanders,

A new patch is now available for both the demo and full versions of The Dragoness: Command of the Flame.

This patch features gameplay and balancing tweaks, new key bindings, updated controller support, and entirely new QoL features including a Game Speed Setting added directly to the HUD and Auto-battle Mode. These new changes should make gameplay flow during exploration and combat much smoother and more intuitive.

New Features:

HUD Game Speed Setting

The game speed can now be changed at any point during your adventure via the new toggle found in the HUD. This will be particularly handy for when you want to move across the map fast or defeat your enemies swiftly!

Auto-battle Mode

In addition to being able to change the speed of combat, players will also have to ability to toggle on/off an Auto-Battle mode. This toggle can be changed at any moment during combat and causes the player’s army to take their actions independently without the need for interaction. Alternatively, players can turn off this feature at any point during the same combat encounter to retake control of the battle.

Balancing & Gameplay:

First Battle with the Shai-Va

During the tutorial, it is now more clearly communicated to the player that it is intended that they lose their battle against the dragon. The Shai-Va will now have 100% dodge chance and a visible FX around its body representing that it is protected.

Gates of Noita

The level proved to be much more challenging than intended. As a result, there have been changes made to provide more relief to players at certain stages. More movement wells have been added to refresh the player’s movement steps for the turn. There have also been changes made to the number of battles present as well as their strength.

Tournament Site

It will now be possible to complete all the challenges during a single playthrough. The number of Red Crystals on the map has also been increased to make the completion of the side quests easier to complete simultaneously.

Sound Adjustment

Basic sound improvement based on user feedback. Balancing the volumes and other tweaks.

New Key Bindings:

Several new shortcuts have been added for the most commonly used features in the game:

For exploration:

Activate End Turn Bonus (Upper) - 1

Activate End Turn Bonus (Left) - 2

Activate End Turn Bonus (Right) - 3

Continue movement - Ctrl

Army management – TAB

During battle:

Regenerate mana - 1

Defend - 2

Wait - 3

Spell 1 (if applicable) - 4

Spell 2 (if applicable) - 5

Spellbook - TAB

The team have worked on several changes to the controller support and reworked the exisiting button mapping:

PADs are now recognised on Startup if plugged in.

The DPAD now works, where possible, in conjunction to the Left-Stick e.g. when scrolling through Menus.

When completing a turn during exploration, the waypoint marker now snaps back where the player previously selected.

Commander Spells now have a shortcut button when in Battle.

Centre waypoint selection marker, Inspect a point of interest and Continue movement now have separate buttons dedicated to them.

During Battle, the DPAD can now be used as a shortcut to navigate the Actions on the left-hand side.

The DPAD can now be used to navigate the Spellbook.

The Shoulder buttons can be used to navigate the bottom menu when returning to the Capital.

Numerous other small fixes.

Thank you for your continued support, and we hope you enjoy these new features and fixes as you continue to explore the Drairthir Peninsula!

Crazy Goat Games & PQube

