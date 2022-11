Share · View all patches · Build 9991340 · Last edited 23 November 2022 – 02:39:10 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

2022 is coming to an end, which means it’s time for the Steam Awards!!!

We hope you enjoyed bashing your friends as Kaijus and Heroes in GigaBash.

Now we need your help to crush the competition in the “Better with Friends” category.

Would you kindly give us your Giga-support and vote for us? ːsteamhappyː

Sincerely,

The GigaBash team