Bravery & Greed l Patch 1.01

Hey Adventurers!

Thank you for all of your feedback so far! We've made a few additions, changes and fixes to the game - please find them all listed below! ⚔️

Gameplay

Added 2 new Rooms and 3 alternative Dungeon Patterns for the Dwarven Fortress

Note: Loading a run in progress from the previous version will require you to start at the beginning of the current stage. All gear, perks and other progress will be restored normally



Balance

The Gloves of Burst’s effect has been changed from a fixed 33% (non-upgradeable) chance to a 25~35% chance that can be improved by Perks and Luck

Enemy Lightning Warlocks & Dwarven Priests now have a 50% chance of chain lightning instead of 100%

Improvements

Added an option to display outlines around players while in combat. This can be set to only be enabled for Local players



We received helpful feedback from you about how hard it can be to keep a close eye on your character during fights, especially in 3P or 4P local multiplayer. To improve this, we’ve added an option in the Video settings to enable outlines of color around player characters. This can also be set to specifically only show your own character(s) and set them more from other Online players!

A localized version of the game title will now be shown on the main menu when the Simplified Chinese or Traditional Chinese languages are selected

Improved Steam Rich Presence display when in a game

When selecting a Direct IP game to join, you can now also input URLs

Shadows are now enabled by default on a fresh save file

The camera has been improved to not move abruptly when entering a Fight or Event room

Bug fixes



Fixed an issue that caused Client players in online games to sometimes not see FXs from Laser attacks

Fixed an issue that caused the Wizard’s Elemental to block enemy movement during its Explosion attack

Fixed the Order Perk Mind Over Matter not properly disabling stamina regeneration for a short time after getting hit while at 1 HP

Fixed an issue that could cause the Wolf’s “Pet” interaction to be available during fights

Fixed network error messages sometimes not showing the reason for disconnecting

Fixed translation for the Wolf’s “Pet” interaction prompt in Italian

Fixed translation for the Boon Curse of Rapacitus in French

Known Issues

When playing on the Steam Deck, the game will crash when attempting to host or join an online multiplayer game. We are actively working on the issue, and as a workaround you can instead host/join your online games using the Direct IP screen

That's all for now, Adventurers! Once again, thank you for all your feedback as we continue to improve Bravery & Greed!✨

We are constantly monitoring feedback, so please do keep sharing after launch in our forums here on Steam!

To keep up to date with all the information on Bravery & Greed, please like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and join us on Discord 🗡️

🌠 Wishlist Bravery & Greed! 🌠

https://store.steampowered.com/app/943370/Bravery_and_Greed/