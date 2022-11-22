The Bus Update Phase 2.0 - BETA

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

It's time! With this Beta Update, the Early Access of The Bus starts the shift to Phase 2. The former Beta Update 1.12 will thus be renamed to 2.0 and is now available as BETA for testing.

For the full detailed list of changes, please, see the latest changelog below.

Please create backup copies of your savegame files before switching to the EA BETA Update. Savegames may not be compatible with the new version of the game.

ATTENTION: This is a BETA update. Technical problems, instability of the game as well as bugs during gameplay can be possible.

How to install the beta version of the update?

Quite easily:

In your Library, you click with the right mouse button on the entry of the "The Bus"

In the drop-menu, you click on the entry "Properties"

In the window "The Bus - Properties" you select the tab "BETAS"

In the field "Select the beta you would like to opt into:" select the entry "beta - Public beta"

Now you can close the window and the beta version of the update should download right away

After downloading the update you can start The Bus via the "PLAY" button

In the main menu should now be the corresponding version number of the beta version of the update and you can test the update

Changelog 0.16.54409 EA Beta

Upgrade to Unreal Engine 5

New Anti Aliasing technique that brings better quality with reduced resolution scaling

New physics engine

Fixed Telemetry crash when returning to main menu

Fixed startup crash

Moved Route Editing into submenu

Disabled the old options menu

Minor Sound changes

Updated Multidisplay (WIP)

Various fixes for Route Editing

Various fixes for options menu

Updated traffic AI behavior at various places

Fixed physics issues with articulated bus

Art and Level Fixes

Performance optimizations**

Known Issues:

Some Displays doesn’t update correctly

Missing street part at line 300

Changelog 0.16.54458 EA Beta

Added multi display configuration GUI

Fixed Multi Display crashing*

Fixed Missing street part at line 300*

Fixed crash with some custom lines*

Passengers may greet and ask for a ticket

Atron and cockpit buttons can now be used with a controller

Known Issues:

Some LOD, black cubes can be found on the map

Changelog 0.16.55045 EA Beta

Added bus selection menu

Fixed traffic lights partially not visible from distance*

Fixed bug reporter dropdown visuals*

Fixed atron clock not updating*

Fixed slow motion at low fps*

Fixed Bus sliding at high speeds*

Fixed seat settings not saving*

Fixed black objects in random places*

Fixed subtitles getting stuck*

Art and Level Fixes

Performance optimizations**

Note: We are currently reworking the sounds, please excuse any occuring errors.

Only occurred during the BETA test of this update

** Please, be aware that the impact of performance optimisations varies from system to system due to hardware configurations, installed software, and other programs running in the background