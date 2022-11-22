The Bus Update Phase 2.0 - BETA

It's time! With this Beta Update, the Early Access of The Bus starts the shift to Phase 2. The former Beta Update 1.12 will thus be renamed to 2.0 and is now available as BETA for testing.
For the full detailed list of changes, please, see the latest changelog below.
Please create backup copies of your savegame files before switching to the EA BETA Update. Savegames may not be compatible with the new version of the game.
ATTENTION: This is a BETA update. Technical problems, instability of the game as well as bugs during gameplay can be possible.
How to install the beta version of the update?
Quite easily:
- In your Library, you click with the right mouse button on the entry of the "The Bus"
- In the drop-menu, you click on the entry "Properties"
- In the window "The Bus - Properties" you select the tab "BETAS"
- In the field "Select the beta you would like to opt into:" select the entry "beta - Public beta"
- Now you can close the window and the beta version of the update should download right away
- After downloading the update you can start The Bus via the "PLAY" button
- In the main menu should now be the corresponding version number of the beta version of the update and you can test the update
Changelog 0.16.54409 EA Beta
- Upgrade to Unreal Engine 5
- New Anti Aliasing technique that brings better quality with reduced resolution scaling
- New physics engine
- Fixed Telemetry crash when returning to main menu
- Fixed startup crash
- Moved Route Editing into submenu
- Disabled the old options menu
- Minor Sound changes
- Updated Multidisplay (WIP)
- Various fixes for Route Editing
- Various fixes for options menu
- Updated traffic AI behavior at various places
- Fixed physics issues with articulated bus
- Art and Level Fixes
- Performance optimizations**
- Known Issues:
- Some Displays doesn’t update correctly
- Missing street part at line 300
Changelog 0.16.54458 EA Beta
- Added multi display configuration GUI
- Fixed Multi Display crashing*
- Fixed Missing street part at line 300*
- Fixed crash with some custom lines*
- Passengers may greet and ask for a ticket
- Atron and cockpit buttons can now be used with a controller
Known Issues:
- Some LOD, black cubes can be found on the map
Changelog 0.16.55045 EA Beta
- Added bus selection menu
- Fixed traffic lights partially not visible from distance*
- Fixed bug reporter dropdown visuals*
- Fixed atron clock not updating*
- Fixed slow motion at low fps*
- Fixed Bus sliding at high speeds*
- Fixed seat settings not saving*
- Fixed black objects in random places*
- Fixed subtitles getting stuck*
- Art and Level Fixes
- Performance optimizations**
Note: We are currently reworking the sounds, please excuse any occuring errors.
- Only occurred during the BETA test of this update
** Please, be aware that the impact of performance optimisations varies from system to system due to hardware configurations, installed software, and other programs running in the background
Changed depots in nightlybuild branch