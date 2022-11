This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings, travelers!

We are happy to share with you the first hotfix for The Oregon Trail.

Please see the detailed list below of what to expect from the patch:

Fixed several recently found bugs.

Improved overall stability and performance.

Enhanced support for low-end GPUs to tackle the errors on launch/upon entering the action phase.

QoL improvements for mouse controls.

Added navigation fixes.

Let's hit the trail!